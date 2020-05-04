Early May Chill Promises Frost, May Threaten Records

All last week we were laser-focused on the gorgeous weather expected for the weekend, and Mother Nature surely did not disappoint. We did, however, implore folks to take full advantage of the near-perfect conditions, as confidence was high that significant changes were to follow. Mother Nature delivered on that promise as well, as we've seen the return of unseasonably chilly temperatures over the past 24 hours. Unfortunately, things are likely to get worse before they get any better.

Tuesday, by just about every account, looks to be a positively miserable day. A cold rain's to fall for much of the morning, and will linger into at least the early portion of the afternoon before tapering off to sprinkles. Cool northeasterly breezes will keep temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s over the vast majority of the area.

If there's a silver lining to be found, Tuesday's rain will be the last rain of the workweek, and a good amount of sunshine's expected from Wednesday on. Temperatures Wednesday and Thursday will touch 60°, or perhaps even a few ticks higher. Still, at a time where 70° is the norm, we'll be considerably cooler by early May standards.

The chill's to be reinforced late this week and into the early portion of the weekend. A sprawling area of Canadian high pressure will descend upon the Central United States, sending temperatures in many spots to near record cold levels, and promising at least one night of frost in the Stateline. Temperatures will be potentially conducive to frost development Thursday, Saturday, Sunday Nights, and are guaranteed to produce widespread frost on Friday Night. In fact, a freeze is quite likely in much of the Stateline, with some spots potentially experiencing a hard freeze.

At this juncture, no records are expected to fall in the Stateline, though our 29° low temperature forecast to occur Saturday Morning is to come close. The record low for May 9th is 27°.