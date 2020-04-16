Durbin is named to President Trump's nation re-opening task force

Illinois Senator Dick Durbin was named to President Trump's bipartisan task force to help re-open the nation in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. He released the following statement.

“I am honored to be asked to serve on this bipartisan Presidential task force to prepare for reopening our economy. We still have work to do to stop the spread of this virus, but we need to think in positive terms of the day America once again will be open for business.”

The task force is made of Republicans and Senators on both sides of political scale. They will provide counsel to the president.