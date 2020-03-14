Durand CUSD holds emergency meeting amid statewide ordered closure

Following Gov. Pritzker's decision to close all Kindergarten through 12th grade schools, a local school board hosted an emergency meeting.

The Durand Community Unit School District met to set up online e-learning strategies for their students. District Superintendent Kurt Alberstett says they were planning on using e-learning next year, but the virus moved up their timeline.

"We wanted to approve our e-learning plan. Our students are going to utilize technology and other means at home so they we are able to continue the learning process even though they are not in school,” said Kurt Alberstett.