Number of drivers guilty of risky behaviors

After three months of staying at home because of COVID-19, drivers are beginning to get back on the road.

AAA is now urging motorists to avoid falling back into dangerous driving habits, according to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety’s annual Traffic Safety Culture Index.

The TSCI, which was conducted before the pandemic hit, shows a significant gap between what drivers consider dangerous and what they report doing themselves.

AAA's index found that drivers perceive distracted, aggressive, drowsy and impaired driving as dangerous, yet many admit to engaging in at least one behavior in the 30 days before the survey.

The behaviors include cell phone use, speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol or prescription drugs and driving while tired.

The latest report is online here.

The association has a list of safety tips for drivers to follow as they head back on the road.

— Out of sight, out of mind. Stow your smartphone away, turn it to airplane mode, or activate call/text blocking features like Apple’s Do Not Disturb.

— Slow down. Drivers tend to overestimate time saved by speeding. You’d have to travel 100 miles to save roughly 5 minutes, moving at 75 mph instead of 70 mph. Speed kills and isn’t worth the cost.

— Stay alert. Get adequate rest and stop driving if you become sleepy. Fatigue impacts reaction time, judgment, and vision, causing people who are very tired to behave in similar ways to those who are drunk.

— Drive sober. If you consume marijuana, alcohol, or use potentially impairing prescription medications, then don’t drive. And if you’re going to drive, then don’t consume these substances. If you are taking prescription medications, visit Roadwise Rx to learn if they can impair driving.

— Watch for vulnerable road users. Biking and walking have soared in popularity this year, and it is the responsibility of every driver to watch and share the road safely with cyclists and pedestrians.

AAA recommends that drivers make sure their vehicle is ready to roll by having it inspected at an approved auto repair facility.

The annual TSCI identifies attitudes and behaviors related to traffic safety. The survey data are from a sample of 2,714 licensed drivers ages 16 or older who reported driving in the 30 days before the survey, which was administered between Sept. 6 and Oct. 8, 2019.