Drive-thru vehicle registration services to become available

Several facilities will begin offering drive-through services for vehicle registration sticker transactions in Illinois.

Starting Tuesday, May 19, seven locations will exclusively offer registration sticker services as part of a reopening plan, according Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White.

"A comprehensive reopening plan will be announced shortly and will include the proper protections for customers and employees such as PPE and social distancing," White said.

The seven locations were chosen based on buildings being able to support a drive-through option. All employees at the locations will wear face masks and customers are encouraged to do the same, according to the announcement by White.

Availability at the seven locations are listed below.

— Rockford-Central, Macomb and Tilton: Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Wednesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to noon.

— Chicago North, Chicago South and Chicago West: Monday from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cash will not be accepted at these locations.

— Springfield-Dirksen: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More information on vehicle registration stickers can be found by following the link here.