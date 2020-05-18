Rockford Education Association teachers union hosts a donation drive

Teachers may not be in the classroom right now, but they're still making sure students are taken care of, all by hosting a community food drive.

The Rockford Education Association teachers union held a drive-thru food donation for the Rock River Valley Food Pantry.

This is the second time REA is helping to raise donations for the pantry.

The first drive brought in nearly 1,000 pounds of food and $2,000 in cash donations.

Mel Gilfillan, the REA President, says they are hoping to outdo their last effort and hope to lessen the load for some people.

"It's been a really, really, tough school year. And a real tough end of the year for our students, people not being able to graduate, and things like this. It's just one way to kind of give back to the community and keep our people active. So we're happy to be able to do it." Gilfillan also said.

