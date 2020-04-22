Drive-thru COVID-19 testing site coming to Rockford

Beginning Friday, the UIC Health Sciences Campus will be Rockford's first state drive-thru COVID-19 testing site.

The facility, at 1601 Parkview Avenue, will be able to handle 500 molecular tests per day, which will add to the state’s capacity for up to 2,900 tests per day statewide.

“Between these two new sites and are three existing sites in Markham, Bloomington and Harwood Heights, the five drive-thrus can run up to 2,000 tests per day when the Rockford test site is fully up and running,” Prtizker said.

Pritzker said residents will be able to get a test without a doctor’s orders.