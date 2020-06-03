Drive through protest planned for tonight in Freeport.

The Freeport Ministerial Fellowship Alliance and the Freeport Clergy Group are planning a peaceful, drive-through protest in response to the death of George Floyd and "decrying the injustice of Racism and white supremacy in our city and nation."

The two churches are working together, looking to merge a historically white church with a historically black church in a show of racial unity. The event is driving only, gathering will take place at Taylor Park in Freeport, where route information will be handed out.

In a press release sent out by Reverend Hank Fairman, he states, "The murder of George Floyd was unconscionable, and the latest painful incident in an exhausting, centuries-long string of Racist violence in our nation. The clergy, leadership, and members of the Freeport area churches share the outrage and anguish that was expressed by so many. To all who peacefully protest racial injustice across our city, state, and nation: we stand with you."