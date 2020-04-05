Drive by celebrations popular for April birthdays

Those with late March or April birthdays might not be able to celebrate the way they want to this year. But a local family is still making it special.

Drive by birthday party

Trudane Peterson III turned 13 years old Sunday, April 5. He thought his family was just going outside to play catch, but little did he know his parents invited more than 35 family members and friends to drive by and wish him a happy birthday.

One by one Sunday afternoon cars continued to pass his home. Some drove by and handed gifts and cards out of their car windows. Peterson says it's a celebration he won't soon forget.

"I think it's really good, and fun," he says. "It's very unique I've never seen anything like it."

His father says he saw the trend online, and wanted to do something special for his son.

"I realized you know we're not going to do anything for him for his birthday. Anything special just cake and ice cream and he was going to play video games," he explained. "So I've seen this on the news before where teachers drive by and see their kids and thought 'oh what the heck!'"