Dr. Ngozi Ezike advises Illinois residents against ingesting cleaners after poison center calls increase

The head of the IDPH, Dr. Ngozi Ezike warned Illinois residents at a daily press conference on Saturday to not ingest household cleaning products to try and cure COVID-19.

Ezike says the warning stems from the number of calls to the Illinois Poison Center, which have gone up. She says calls have included people using detergent as a sinus rinse, as well as calls about people gargling with cleaners or bleach and water in a misguided attempt to cure COVID-19.

Dr. Ezike says, "Please listen to scientists and health experts on how to stay healthy. The best way to stay healthy is to avoid becoming infected in the first place. To do that, stay home, if you do go out please wear a face covering, maintain 6 feet of distance between you and others, wash your hands, and do not try home remedies."

This comes after President Trump asked Deborah Birx of the COVID-19 task force on Thursday about injecting COVID-19 patients with disinfectant and exposing them to UV light. Birx later said she had never heard of that type of reasoning ever to try and cure COVID-19.

The president said he was being sarcastic, and later tweeted CDC guidelines on household cleaners.