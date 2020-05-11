Dr. Martell: COVID-19 treatment drug remdesivir coming to Rockford

WCHD Director Dr. Sandra Martell said the drug remdesivir, which has been approved by the FDA to treat patients with COVID-19, will be coming to regional hospitals very soon.

This comes after IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike made the announcement earlier Monday that hospitals throughout Illinois were being evaluated to eventually receive the drug.

“Our goal is to develop scalable re-opening to prevent infections,” Martell said. “There is more danger to open and have to close down again. We want to ramp up slow and ramp down slow if issues occur.”

When it comes to reopening, Martell says there will eventually be a 14-day period where the county sees a decrease in people testing positive for COVID-19. At the same time, the county must maintain a less then 20% positivity rate in those who get tested.