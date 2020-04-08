A bobblehead of Dr. Fauci will help pay to produce masks for healthcare workers

Dr. Anthony Fauci has achieved a new level of fame for a scientist: He's getting his own bobblehead.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Miseum released its newest addition to its collection and it instantly took off, picking up $100,000 in donations to support the 100 Million Mask Challenge.

A portion of each sale will go toward helping produce personal protective equipment for health care workers on the front lines of the battle against the coronavirus.

The 7-inch Dr. Fauci bobbleheads cost $25 and are available for pre-order. They are expected to ship in July. You can purchase one here​.