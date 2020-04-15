Dr. Deborah Birx is now a bobblehead, portion of proceeds going to charity

Another member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force is being honored with a bobblehead. The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled a bobblehead of Dr. Deborah Birx​, who serve's on the COVID-19 Task Force as the group's Response Coordinator. The bobblehead will have Birx wearing one of her scarves, which is part of her attire at the Task Force Press Briefings.

The Birx bobblehead follows the announcement of a Dr. Fauci​ bobblehead, who serves as the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. The price of the bobblehead will be the same as Fauci's, $25 plus $8 shipping.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum will donate $5 of every purchase toward the Protect the Heroes Fund in support of the 100 Million Mask Challenge.

"Bobbleheads are the ultimate honor, and we think Dr. Birx deserves it given what she has done and continues to do for our country and the world in the battle against COVID-19,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “We received a lot of requests for a bobblehead of Dr. Birx and are excited to be able to use the bobblehead to continue to raise funds for a vital cause that is helping to keep those on the front lines protected while also making people smile during these unprecedented times.”

The bobblehead is expected to ship in July.

The Fauci bobblehead, released April 1, has raised more than $130,000 for the 100 Million Mask Challenge, the museum said in its release.