Dozens of volunteers cleanup Rockford

Rockford's Miracle Mile gets a makeover after linking up with the 23rd Great American Cleanup event as residents give up their Saturday to spruce up a beloved part of their backyard.

Dozens of people bagged various items near Keith Creek and Morsay Dr. volunteers were given trash bags, gloves, rash tongs, and a safety vest to assist in the cleanup.

Organizers with the Miracle Mile are grateful to those who came out and hope to keep the area as clean as possible moving forward.

"Every year, we hope we won't have to pick up trash the following year, but as you know, it's a never-ending job,” Paula Olson said. “We just are grateful to Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful and Winnebago County for supplying all the equipment and bags."

