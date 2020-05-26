Dozens of local agencies request food assistance

The Illinois State Emergency Operations Center has received requests for food assistance from more than 40 local emergency management agencies as of Tuesday afternoon.

The SEOC is currently working with the Illinois Department of Human Services and local emergency managers. The state is sending 286 pallets of MREs — Ready Made Meals — to six food banks for local distribution throughout the state, as identified by IDHS.

MREs are frequently used for service members in combat or other field operations where organized food facilities are not available. Inside each MRE bag is an entrée featuring a variety of food items. One MRE contains roughly 1,250 calories — 13 percent protein, 36 percent fat, 51 percent carbohydrates and one-third of the recommended daily allowance of vitamins and minerals, according to the IDHS.

“No family should ever have to worry about putting food on the table, especially during this extremely difficult time,” IDHS Secretary Grace B. Hou said. “We are pleased to announce the distribution of additional meals to our food banks across the state and the assistance it will provide for the families that need it most.”

The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) is a Federal program, administered by the Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and is managed by IDHS for the State of Illinois. TEFAP provides food at no cost to supplement the diets of low-income households.

IDHS helps to manage the overall food distribution from the USDA to the eight food banks that serve more than 670 pantries, shelters and soup kitchens across the state.