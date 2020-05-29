Downtown Rockford revitalization project gets multi-million dollar state support

The city of Rockford gets one step closer to revitalizing its downtown, as a state senator lands multi-million dollar support from the state of Illinois for the Forest City.

"By creating real fixed infrastructure that's meant for pedestrians, it'll connect everything in a much more planned, systematic way," said Michael Dunn, Executive Director, R1 Planning Council.

State Senator Steve Stadelman secures more than $2 million in state funds as Rockford city leaders apply for a development grant, looking to transform its downtown.

"Downtown was built when we had industry downtown and a different type of environment. Right now, it's more of a location for restaurants, downtown entertainment venues, those types of services. So, what we need downtown for people to get around has changed greatly," said Sen. Stadelman (D-34th District).

R1 Planning Council Executive Director Michael Dunn says the strength of this year's proposal is due in large part to the commitment from Sen. Stadelman and Mayor Tom McNamara.

"Between both of them, they've helped us bring a larger commitment from the state of Illinois, and they've allowed us to put more attention on this project statewide as one of the top projects in Illinois that is being submitted to the United States government," said Dunn.

Close to two decades in the making, both Dunn and Stadelman say it's a step in the right direction.

"This project will allow us to reconfigure downtown transportation, make it more bicycle and pedestrian friendly and just overall improve the ability to live and work and play downtown," said Stadelman.

State leaders also approved $5 million in capital funding for upgrades to the BMO Harris Bank Center and Davis Park.