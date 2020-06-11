Downtown Beloit Street Dance canceled

Street Dance in downtown Beloit, originally scheduled for August 7, has been cancelled due to COVID-19.

"Due to the size of the crowds attracted by Street Dance each year, the City of Beloit determined it could not in good conscience risk the public’s health by allowing this event to continue in 2020," according to a statement on Thursday.

Street Dance is the largest annual event in downtown Beloit and features live music, dancing, food vendors and a beer tent, according to the City of Beloit.

The ability to maintain social distancing during this event was determined to not be feasible. Currently, the City of Beloit is discouraging any gatherings above 25 people and is prohibiting gatherings above 25 in its public spaces.

