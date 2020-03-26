Doug Jensen leaving Rock Valley College, accepts new role in North Dakota

Rock Valley College President Doug Jensen is leaving the Golden Eagles, landing a new job as president of Bismarck State College in North Dakota.

Jensen has been president of RVC since 2016.

According to the Bismarck Tribune, the State Board of Higher Education unanimously chose Jensen out of three finalists.

Regarding Jensen's move, RVC Board Chair Patrick Murphy said, "Doug is committed to doing what is best for Rock Valley College and his new college. We knew he was looking. When he announced that he was applying to the position, we began to put things in place to deal with a potential transition. We have a good leadership team, and we feel pretty comfortable that this team can make this a smooth transition."

With this appointment, Jensen becomes BSC’s seventh leader.

He is expected to start his new role on or before July 1.

