Domino's stores hiring in northern Illinois

Domino’s pizza company locations are looking to hire 25 employees across four stores in Rockford, Dixon and Loves Park.

The locally-owned franchise locations are attempting to hire for part-time and full-time positions such as delivery drivers, customer service representatives, assistant managers and managers, according to an announcement on Monday morning.

Those who are interested in applying for a position should visit the link here.

“Domino’s works hard to serve local communities across the country and this area is no different,” Doug Baretz, owner of Domino’s in Rockford and Loves Park said. “Stores in Rockford, Dixon and Loves Park are continuing to provide pizza to those who are looking for a delicious, hot meal, and at times like this, staffing is critical.”

Domino’s stores throughout the country are currently offering contactless delivery option to customers, while also offering carryout to those who prefer it.

“While many local, state, and federal rules have closed dine-in restaurants, the opportunity to feed our neighbors through delivery and carryout continues,” Baretz said. “We want to make sure we’re not only providing food to people, but also delivering opportunity to those who are looking for work.”