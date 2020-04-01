Domestic violence calls increase, experts fear for children during stay at home order

The stay at home order is designed to keep everyone safe from COVID-19 and the dangers outside. However it fails to ensure safety for the dangers inside.

"The emotional abuse is only compounded by the isolation," says Jennifer Cacciapaglia of the Mayor's Office on Domestic Violence and Human Trafficking Prevention. "Isolation is one of the most well-known, commonly used tactics of power and control by abusers."

Domestic Violence calls are up two percent in Rockford since the stay at home order went into effect. Cacciapaglia says the increase was sudden. "Our information shows that really coinciding with the shelter in place order you see that spike," she explains. "It was not a gradual increase."

She tells 23 News they anticipate calls to decrease, since those going experiencing violence usually call when an abuser is not home. There are still resources for those struggling. Remedies is keeping its shelter open. Cacciapaglia and Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara also say to call or text 779-200-2300 and someone will respond within 24 hours at the latest.

Although it might seem reasonable to blame violent acts on the daily stressors of COVID-19, Cacciapaglia doesn't buy it. She says everyone is experiencing stress, but not everyone acts violently because of it.

"Something has happened to make them call. Is it possible it had not reached that level of violence before? Certainly. But this is not triggering or creating new domestic abusers I don't believe," she tells 23 news. "Because again many of us are living under the same circumstances with the same stressors."

The courts also set up an application process where anyone can fill out and file an order of protection or restraining order online, and a judge will conduct a hearing over the phone.

"In the midst of all of this, as we're all adjusting and we're all doing our best to land on our feet every day they are still at the center of our work," she says.

Meanwhile, a more vulnerable group is now caught in the middle of the violence and uncertainty.

"There are children in these homes now, because our kids can't go to school," says Cacciapaglia. Children have been out of schools for weeks in Illinois, with no sign in the near future of returning. This concerns many who work in child services.

"Teachers know their classroom kids better than anyone else to a certain point," says Executive Director at Carrie Lynn Children's Center Kathy Pomahac. "Once we take that resource away there are so few resources for children, they're not seeing anyone outside of their family."

She says teachers or other school professionals amount for one in five of all reports made from child safety. At Carrie Lynn Children's Center they've seen a decrease in calls. "We are very concerned, because it's not that [child abuse] is not happening, it's just not getting reported," says Pomahac.

On average she says the center receives two calls daily, but since the stay at home order went into place two weeks ago they've only received 10 total. "So therefore we can't make that impact. We are forced to become a more reactive system, which is never the way we want it to be. We want it to be more proactive but this makes it impossible to do that."

She says there are ways for those outside of a situation to help. "Be aware, care and share," Pomahac says. "You need to educate yourself with the children in your lives, not necessarily in your homes, but in your lives. And you need to report it if you believe something is wrong."

She says it's important now more than ever to check-in where you can. "It's not up to you to decide if something is wrong, leave that up to the officials."

She says it's the neighbors, family friends and those who have contact with the family who need to be aware. "You could be the voice for a child who does not otherwise have one."