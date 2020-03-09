Dolly Parton wants to be on the cover of Playboy again

Dolly Parton wants to appear on the cover of Playboy magazine again.

The country music legend half-jokingly said she wants to grace the cover next year when she turns 75 years old.

“See, I did Playboy magazine years ago and I thought it’d be such a hoot if they’ll go for it. I don’t know if they will," Parton told “60 Minutes Australia” over the weekend.

In 1978, Parton became the first country singer to make it on the cover of the magazine.

Parton also said she doesn’t plan on retiring from making music.

