Dollar General says they plan to hire 50,000 employees by next month

Dollar General plans to nearly double its normal hiring rate and add up to 50,000 employees by the end of April during the COVID-19 crisis.

According to a press release​, this comes amid the coronavirus outbreak and the demand for higher demand for household essentials.

“We are proud to serve as one of America’s essential retailers, and we believe our customers are relying on us now more than ever to provide an affordable, convenient retail option,” said Kathy Reardon, Dollar General’s senior vice president and chief people officer. “The Dollar General family continues to do its part in helping our customers and neighbors during these unprecedented times. We invite individuals looking to start or grow a career, as well as for those whose job may be temporarily impacted by COVID-19,to apply for opportunities to help further our mission of Serving Others.”

If you are interested in applying, click here for current openings​ at Dollar General across the country.

Dollar General says, while the majority of the new roles may be temporary, the company "has a strong track record of career growth and anticipates providing long-term career growth opportunities to some of these new employees."