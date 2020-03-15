Dolan Education Center staff member in quarantine, possible COVID 19 exposure

Durand Schools will be closed Monday and no e-Learning is assigned at this time. Sunday afternoon the school district announced a staff member at the Education Center is on quarantine as they came into contact with someone who tested positive for Coronavirus.

The staff member has not exhibited any symptoms of the virus. The Durand Administration is meeting Monday to discuss further plans.

E-Learning is expected to be discussed at that meeting as well. School will be back in session Tuesday, March 31 and all activities are canceled until then.