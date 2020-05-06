Doctors warn ignoring symptoms and avoiding medical help can be dangerous

While COVID-19 seems like the biggest threat to public health, doctors warn ignoring other symptoms and avoiding the doctor can be equally dangerous.

(Source: MGN)

Doctors at OSF Saint Anthony say they have sen a decrease in non-COVID hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic. They say its dangeroud to avoid the emergency room or physicians office if you are hurt or sick but are scared of getting the disease.

Doctors say they are thoroughly cleaning every surface and that by visiting your health care provider, there is very low risk of infection.