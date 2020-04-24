Doctors say rashes, hives could be indicator for COVID-19

With symptoms ranging from fevers to difficulty breathing, COVID-19 can be hard to pinpoint. 23 News spoke with local doctors about what they are finding as another early sign of catching the virus.

Professionals at SwedishAmerican’s Creekside Clinic say rashes and hives could be an indicator of COVID-19. Clustered red bumps in patches on the skin or bright red “COVID toes” are two of the rash-like symptoms doctors from the Academy of Dermatology are seeing among coronavirus patients.

"The difficult thing about this rash or these skin lesions is that it is very variable so it can look like hives, it can look like red spots on the body, it can look like red bumps and sometimes may grow into bigger, larger red patches,” said family physician-dermatology Dr. Kayla Kimbell.

Kimbell also said this study is based on new research that shows that at least 20 percent of COVID patients exhibit some sort of rash during the incubation of the virus.

