Doctors say obesity is an issue that worsens COVID-19 symptoms

A recent study​ from the NYU Medical Center says people with obesity under the age of 60 were twice as likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19.

Tony Alter / CC BY 2.0 / MGN

According to the study, people with obesity often suffer other health problems with doctors considering it is the most significant underlying factor for health issues besides age.

Dr. Gurpreet Bopari of SwedishAmerican Hospital says, "We are all different individuals... So everyone has their own challenges. I think that thinking about which is your biggest challenge and starting to work on that is a good way to start."