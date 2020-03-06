Doctor pleads guilty to Solicitation of a Sexual Act

53-year-old Dr. Mark K Myers pleads guilty to the offense of Solicitation of a Sexual Act, according to the Winnebago County State's Attorney Office. He's also sentenced to Conditional Discharge for 24 months and to 180 days in the County Jail with the mittimus stayed.

Courtesy: Winnebago County State's Attorney

Around the time of March 2019, Rockford Police began an investigation of Exclusive Lingerie Boutique and Chantilly Lace. During the investigation, officers spoke to a witness who said that she had previously worked at Exclusive Lingerie Boutique and would perform sexual acts in exchange for money from customers.

Myers was confirmed to be one of those customers and the witness who spoke to police confirmed that she had previously serviced Myers.

Solicitation of a Sexual Act is a Class A Misdemeanor with a sentencing range of up to 1 year in the County Jail.