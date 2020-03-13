Disney sends ‘Frozen 2’ to streaming for housebound families

The Walt Disney Co. will release “Frozen 2” on Disney-Plus several months early to give families cooped up by the coronavirus a welcome distraction — and give its streaming service a boost.

Disney announced Friday that “Frozen 2” will begin streaming on Disney-Plus Sunday, three months earlier than expected.

Most upcoming new releases have been postponed due to the virus, including Disney’s own lineup.

Few March or April movies remain on the calendar.

The move by Disney could presage how other media companies funnel their films to streaming services in the coming weeks as studios look to find ways to capitalize on audiences stuck at home.

