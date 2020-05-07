Disinfectants shortage makes manufacturers step up production

You're probably one of the millions of Americans short on disinfecting wipes. One leading manufacturer says to unfortunately get used to it.

Cropped Photo: MGN Photo / MGN

Clorox CEO Benno Dorer says we should see substantial improvement by summer. But until then, it will be touch-and-go. In fact, the company reported a 500% increase in demand for disinfectants.

In an interview with Yahoo Finance​, Dorer says he understands the frustration from shoppers. Expers say manufacturers cranked up production but it will take some time to catch up.