Discovery Center announces closure due to coronavirus concerns

Parents and children in the Forest City will have to explore from home after the Discovery Center closes its doors due to coronavirus.

Courtesy: Discovery Center

The center sent a release Saturday afternoon, informing people the museum will temporarily close doors through March 30th.

The release says this is in response to the recommendations of the Winnebago County Health Department and Governor Pritzker's statewide school closures.

"We're gonna be looking at the situation day by day and certainly paying attention to what the CDC and our local health departments have to say. We are thinking now we may be closed through March 30 and we certainly, we will be reassessing everyday," said Ann Marie Walker.