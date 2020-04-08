Dinges fire company is paying it forward by donating personal protection equipment

Providing Personal Protection Equipment, an Amboy company is giving back to the community by donating supplies that are in dire need this pandemic.

Dinges Fire company is providing PPE to Midwest communities to pay it forward and give back to people in need. More than 216 orders have been places in the last two days for 5 gallon pails of hand sanitizer across 12 states.

CEO Nick Dinges says as members of the EMS and fire community, it's their responsibility to give back. He also says the key to getting through this pandemic is taking care of yourself and your families by staying inside and working together in your local communities.