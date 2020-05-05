Digital divide sends RPS 205 to the drawing board

It was a busy year for the Rockford Public School District 205 technology team. The district started the year with a ransomware attack that prevented them from using the school's technology. Now they rely on it for E-Learning in the midst of the pandemic.

"The silver lining in an incredibly challenging situation has been the ability to test some of our assumptions about our ability to conquer some of the digital divide issues," says RPS 205 Superintendent Ehren Jarrett. "It's not like students can go into a coffee shop or into a local restaurant and use the wifi. There are some significant digital divide issues that come into play."

The district deployed 15,000 devices like Chrome Books for virtual learning. The change illuminated a digital divide where 1,200 families did not have internet access at home that would support the Chrome Books.

"I think there's no question we're going to need new devices in the fall, not just for replacement but also to expand access," says Jarrett.

Currently district leaders are working with area partners and Comcast to provide an internet essential package to those families, where they waive a fee for 60 days. It's a short term solution for an issue that will continue.

"We are in the process of reviewing different proposals to provide as part of the registration process, students who need support with internet access," says Jarrett. "[We are] looking at different solutions that we can provide for students as part of registration, almost like a school supply."

Another blow the district is handling is the fiscal year 2021 budget. The state is already projecting a $7.5 billion budget deficit from the economy shut down. Jarrett says he is unsure how this will impact the district.

"I have to imagine it will be challenging for the state to meet it's commitment to fully fund evidence based funding," he says. "We certainly hope they do that. But as a tier one district that relies heavily on state funding and federal funding, that will be a big point of advocacy for Rockford School District."

The district already owned the 15,000 Chrome Books, but does anticipate the need to purchase more. They also say they need to mitigate the digital divide for extended learning this summer. Jarrett says they plan to invite additional students to take part in extended learning now that they have extra funds by not using transportation.