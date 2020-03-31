Dickerson & Nieman start a COVID-19 tip jar

The folks at Dickerson & Nieman Realtors are using something as simple as loose change to help those feeling the economic pitch due to the coronavirus crisis.

They've set up a COVID-19 tip jar to raise money for servers at a local restaurant.

Leaders at Dickerson and Nieman say being a local business, it's important to help give back during the outbreak and even what seems like little things can make a huge impact.

Frank Wehrstein, the president at Dickerson & Nieman Realtors spoke with us, "It’s a small way that we can help out our neighbors and people who have helped us over the years. And hopefully if more people participate and some other companies take the same idea and we all run with it, at the end of it, hopefully it helps some of our other local businesses help deal with the economic function of this."

