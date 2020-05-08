Detached garage deemed total loss after accidental fire

Rockford Fire responded to a detached garage fire Thursday afternoon on the city's southeast side.

Around noon Thursday, firefighters responded to the 2000 block of 12th Avenue for a fully engulfed garage fire. Crews were able to control the blaze in under ten minutes, but the structure was ruled a total loss.

The damages are estimated at about $15,000. Flames caused heat damage to two nearby homes.

The cause was considered accidental and no further investigation will be done. No one was hurt.