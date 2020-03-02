Despite Two Snow Chances Through Wednesday Morning, Pattern to Remain Predominately Mild, Quiet

Though the recent mild surge has many of us thinking Spring, we're likely to receive brief reminders in the coming days that Winter's not finished yet. In fact, as of this article's writing late Monday Evening, the Vernal Equinox is still a hair less than 17 days away, officially taking place at 10:50pm March 19.

The first sampling of wintry weather comes in the form of a weak disturbance threatening flurries and light snow showers in the hours surrounding sunrise Tuesday Morning. While brief, and not likely to accumulate on the warm pavement, snow showers may briefly reduce visibility during the morning commute, especially as winds begin to pick up. A dusting of snow is possible on grassy surfaces.

A second, slightly stronger system follows about 18 hours later. This storm may threaten snow for a slightly longer duration between roughly Midnight and 5:00 Wednesday Morning. Again, accumulations, if any, are to be on the minor side, and generally confined to grassy surfaces, but may add up to 1/2 inch in a few spots. Whatever snow we see both Tuesday and Wednesday Morning will melt rapidly as temperatures surge into the mid-40s each day.

The snowfall generated by these systems will be on the minor side due, in large part, to the orientation of the jet stream, as is often the case. The southern branch of the jet stream is currently blowing, and will likely continue to blow from west to east across the Southern United States, blocking any moisture transport northward into any systems that pass through our area. Conversely, this provides an environment that will be ripe for active weather, including potentially severe thunderstorms for a few days across the Deep South.

Despite the flirtations of wintry weather over the next 36 hours, the pattern here is to be largely quiet and mild. The Climate Prediction Center's 6 to 10 Day, 8 to 14 Day, and March monthly outlooks all suggest there being a high likelihood of above to much above normal temperatures over the eastern half of the nation, including the Stateline. Our 7-Day Forecast calls for high temperatures above 50° on four of the next seven days, with a second consecutive Sunday featuring 60s a good bet! All signs point to the warmth extending through at least the halfway point of the month.

With that said, it's important for us to note that despite the overall pattern remaining unseasonably mild, it does not AT ALL preclude occasional chilly, if not cold days, nor does it guarantee we'll be snow-free throughout the month. Brief cool snaps and even accumulating snow have been known to be embedded within mild spells such as these, so caution should not be entirely relinquished just yet.