Despite Cool Weekend Ahead, Outlook Suggests Mild Spring Ahead

The Stateline was treated to a taste of Spring on the last day of Winter Thursday, only to get a taste of Winter on the first full day of Spring Friday. Thursday's 50s and 60s are a distant memory, replaced by Friday's 30s and 40s, readings expected to be replicated both Saturday and Sunday.

Despite generous sun on Saturday, northeasterly winds will keep temperatures confined to the 30s just about everywhere. A few lake effect clouds will likely drift over parts of the area, especially east of Rockford, where an isolated flurry is not to be entirely ruled out. Clouds will be in and out Sunday during the day, with a southeasterly wind bringing our temperatures up slightly, but still falling short of the 50° we should be seeing this time of year. Rain appears a decent bet very late Sunday Afternoon and continuing into the evening and overnight hours, when snow could mix in for a few hours, perhaps even resulting in a dusting in spots.

From there, a more seasonable regime returns, with temperatures in the 50s for all of the upcoming workweek. We'll dodge raindrops on occasion, especially Tuesday, when rain could be a bit heavier, but there'll also be a fair amount of sun to go along.

While Spring does get off to a cool start, there are indications that won't be the case the entire season. The latest three-month outlook released Thursday by the Climate Prediction Center suggests the vast majority of the United States is to see above normal temperatures in the April through June period. Only the Northern Plains and Northern Rockies are exempt. Those regions are likely to see near normal temperatures.

Much of the Eastern U.S. is forecast to see above to much above normal precipitation during that same three month span. In fact, much of the Lower Great Lakes region, including the Stateline, finds itself at the epicenter of the above normal rainfall risk area, a potentially troubling development.

Soil moisture levels, which causes so many headaches for farmers last year, remain on the very high side presently. These still nearly saturated soils don't have a great capacity to absorb a significant moisture surplus, which could pave the way to more flooding, and perhaps another delayed planting season should we have a very wet spring.

Similarly, the combination of soil moisture and unseasonably high river levels may spell additional problems along our rivers during the spring season. The saturated soils would allow more water runoff into our rivers, and additional rainfall would only compound the problem should forecasts of a wet spring verify. This is certainly a development we'll have to watch very closely in the weeks and months ahead.