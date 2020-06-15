Der Rathskeller set to reopen by the end of this July

A restaurant that stood in Rockford for ninety years before closing in December is set to reopen this summer under new ownership.

Jonathon Griffin tells 23 News tonight that he and another local partner Jon Reese bought the old Der Rathskeller on auburn and they have plans to reopen the iconic restaurant under the same name.

The goal is to have it ready by the end of July with Griffin serving as executive chef.

He tells us that the food will continue to be German inspired and a must stop for sausage lovers, but with more farm to table option and vegan options.

Griffin says he plans on keeping the beer garden mostly the same but will add an espresso bar. At first they plan on being open Tuesday to Saturday.

