Three people dead inside Machesney Park apartment building.

Winnebago County Sheriff's deputies launch a death investigation at an apartment in Machesney Park. Investigators confirm there are three people dead inside the complex.

Deputies were called around 4 p.m. to a complex in the 1100 block of Minns Drive.

A news release from the department says the preliminary investigation indicates there is no threat to the community.

The public is encouraged to avoid the area.

We have a crew on the scene and will give more details as they become available.

