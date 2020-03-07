Depolarizing Within Workshop teaches critical issues without attacking stereotypes

With recent polls showing a growing number of Americans feeling the nation is more divided than ever, a local program highlights how people are more alike than they are different.

Hosted by the Better Angels Program, the Depolarizing Within Workshop explores and helps participants understands their inner polarizer by learning how to be critical about the issues that bother without attacking, stereotyping or demonizing others.

Emily Klonicki of the Rockford Public Library says, "We are working to bring opportunities to the public to engage in learning how to talk about politics and things that are important to our community in a productive and positive way."