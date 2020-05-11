Dental offices in Illinois can start reopening for routine care following IDPH guidelines

Dental offices have been given the green light from the IDPH to reopen for what officials say is 'routine oral and dental care.' However, offices must follow new IDPH guidelines.

In a list of guidance​ the IDPH says in part, "IDPH has carefully monitored the daily number of newly reported COVID-19 cases. If the trend continues as anticipated, certain models indicate there will likely be a decrease in the burden of COVID-19 illness in Illinois towards the end of May 2020. With that in mind, there is a need for a plan to resume safe and routine oral and dental treatment."

Prior to this announcement, dentist offices were only allowed to open for emergency care and procedures on a case-by-case basis.

IDPH says dental offices should use airborne isolation rooms if at all possible to perform aerosolization procedures involving someone with previously known or suspected COVID-19 symptoms. An aerosolized virus can remain airborne for prolonged periods and potentially expose individuals who subsequently enter a room after the patient is no longer present, according to IDPH.

Oral health providers should remain attuned to changing pandemic conditions and be prepared for contact investigations in the event an aerosol-generating procedure is performed on the patient during the infectious period of his/her COVID-19 illness.