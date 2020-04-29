'Denim Day' for sexual violence awareness

Throughout the country and world, the Denim Day sets a standard of support for survivors and provides a foundation for solidarity through a simple message; there is no reason for sexual assault, not even the type of clothes a person wears.

An Italian Parliament in 1999 overturned a 1992 rape conviction based on the victim’s clothing. According to the decision, the woman was wearing tight jeans, and therefore must have given consent. This decision led to protests in Italy where women wore jeans showing support for the victim.

Since then, Peace Over Violence has sponsored Denim Day to raise awareness and eliminate sexual violence around the world.

The day calls for everyone to wear denim to show support for victims and survivors of sexual harassment, abuse, assault, and rape.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said domestic violence in the region is up since the stay-at-home order was put into place. The United Way of Rock River Valley is encouraging community members to support the initiative on Wednesday.

Download and print the Denim Day sign found at unitedwayrrv.org/denimday (or make your own), take a photo, and share it on social media using #815DenimDay!