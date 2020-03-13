Delivery services keeping busy during the COVID-19 outbreak

Among school closings and people staying home from work restaurants and delivery businesses are working hard to protect their clientele.

"Once the table gets sanitized from the previous person before, we have one person that does nothing but go through and re-sanitize the chair, condiments and the table one last time before we lay the place mat down," said Lino's Charlie Schweinler.

Lino's is now offering customers curbside pickup.

"There are individuals in our community that are high risk and we understand that they are limited in their options in order to find good healthy meals," said Schweinler.

Courier services across our region are practicing social distancing by standing at least six feet away from a person when on their routines to make sure everyone is safe.

"Before, we had people that used to sign our phones, because we have an application on our phone where they can get a signature capture," said Schweinler. "But, we're staying away from doing that, just to stay away from contact with phones and pens, etc., to avoid the risk of transmitting anything."

