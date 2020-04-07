Deininger Floral Shop donates flowers to Freeport nursing homes

Easter is a busy time for Stateline flower shops, but this year some adjustments must be made in how business is run.

"These are just amazing. They are such a blessing. The Deininger family is always thinking about their community," said Amy Johnson, WinnPriarie executive director.

On Tuesday residents at WinnPrairie, an assisted living facility in Freeport received a special gift from Deininger Floral Shop.

"We try every day to keep them happy during these terrible times. But giving them these I just can't wait to see their smiling faces," Johnson said.

"We feel really bad for the nursing home residents as they can't leave their rooms, they can't see their families and with Easter coming up it's really hard for them," said Brooke Deininger, Deininger Floral Shop owner.

Deininger says the idea first came to mind when her shop was forced to close and she knew some items in the store would go to waste.

"Those were some of the first items we sent out and then the idea just snowballed," Deininger said.

The shop then joined forces with community members who donated items which then Deininger Floral matched dollar for dollar.

"For WinnPriaire we have 36. But we have 537 total for the Freeport nursing homes that we are going to be delivering," Deininger said.

Deininger says brightening people's days with flowers helps her stay positive knowing the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's devastating so Palm Sunday, along with Easter, prom, graduation potentially mothers," Deininger said.

And while business is slowing down Deininger Floral plans to continue the special deliveries.

"The next step after this will probably be the essential employees," Deininger said.

Deininger Floral encourages customers to purchase flowers online or by calling. Orders can be received by delivery or curbside pick up.