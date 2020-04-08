Debunking COVID-19 facts from fiction

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise, so does the information surrounding the novel coronavirus making it difficult to decipher fact from fiction. Here are some common statements being made surrounding the virus.

Statement #1: The coronavirus is just like the flu.

True or false: This statement is false.

Explanation: While COVID-19 and the flu have many of the same symptoms like a fever, cough, and body aches according to tMedical News Today the coronavirus is about ten times more deadly than the seasonal flu.

Statement #2: Pets infected with COVID-19 can spread it to humans.

True or false: This statement is false.

Explanation: This statement is partially false. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention there is no evidence pets can spread COVID-19 to people, and there are no reports of pets infected with the virus in the United States. The CDC says in some cases infected people can spread the virus to animals, but more studies need to be done to verify. It’s best to limit contact with pets if you are infected with the virus.

Statement #3: Coronavirus will die off when the temperature outside begins to rise.

True or false: This statement is false.

Explanation: According to Medical News Today ,viruses do spread easier in the winter months, but that doesn’t mean the spread will completely stop as it gets warmer outside. Scientists say it’s too early to predict how the coronavirus will react to warmer weather as the state of Florida has over 15,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Statement #4: Home remedies can protect or cure COVID-19.

True or false: This statement is false.

Explanation: According to Medical News Today, home remedies like Vitamin C, essential oils or garlic can’t protect you from COVID-19 or cure you if you have it. The best remedies for protecting yourself against the virus are washing your hands and remaining at least six feet away from others.

Statement #5: Wearing a face mask and remaining socially distant are some of the most effective ways to stay safe from COVID-19

True or false: This statement is true.

Explanation: The CDC recommends if you’re out in public to wear a cloth face mask that covers your nose and mouth. Even when wearing the mask it’s important to still remain socially distant from others.

