Deadline looms for Winnebago County Sheriff's Department

Winnebago County leaders have until Friday to submit a written plan to fix the jail's staffing issues before the US Marshal's Office pulls federal inmates from the facility.

"We can't sustain any more cuts. We're on overtime and we're running on a thread," says Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana when it comes to staffing correction officers. "We went from 180-185, then it went down to 170, now we're down as low as, as far as dollars, they gave us enough dollars for 159 corrections officers, however that's low."

Some County Board members understand the weight the Sheriff's Department holds in the general fund. "The department does a lot of work, everything that they do goes to the general fund," says board member Keith McDonald. The Sheriff houses inmates for other counties, and we bill those other counties as well, and all those dollars go to the general fund, too."

If the US Marshal's Office pulls the federal inmates, it will cost the county about $1.8 million. But the office says the shortage of corrections officers is dangerous. County leaders agree.

"If there's something that happens, if it's an injury, suicide, murder, we can't have knowledge and not do anything about it," says Caruana.

Three areas the Marshal's Office wants addressed all involve the lack of hands-on-deck. When there are shortages of employees the jail goes on lockdown in areas, and move inmates into another section which creates an abundance of inmates, and not enough supervision. They also want more corrections officers to comply with PREA interview, also known as the Prison Rape Elimination Act.

Sheriff Caruana tells 23 news he believes 100 percent they will meet the Friday deadline. He and several board members are addressing the county board this week to propose budget amendments to add an additional five correctional officers, allowing 164 to serve. Caruana says a previous audit stated the county jail could use 240, but he says he knows the financial state of the county, and would not ask for that.

The Sheriff's Department brings in one of the largest amounts of revenue among other county departments, but also has the largest budget.