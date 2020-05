Two DeKalb men have been charged with making two pitbulls fight each other outside a DeKalb apartment.

According to the Daily Chronicle​, the two men also face animal cruelty charges. 30-year-old Brown Thomas Jr., and 22-year-old Mustafa Ranzon of the 800 block of Edgebrook Drive are each charged with dog fighting and animal cruelty.

If convicted, the pair could face 3 years in jail and fines up to $250,000.