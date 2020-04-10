DeKalb makes changes to garbage pickup after increase in waste

The city of DeKalb says Lakeshore Recycling Services has seen up to a 30 percent increase in curbside pickup of waste, recyclables and yard waste during this COVID-19 pandemic since more people are working from home. LRS is now making changes to its routes and services.

It will be adding extra drivers and support. Residents can expect either an earlier or later pickup time. LRS asks residents to place materials at the curb by 6 a.m. on their day of pickup.

The company has also suspended the collection of bulk items, appliances and e-waste for safety reasons. The DC (Cortland) location is not accepting e-waste at this time.

