DeKalb firefighter apologizes after 'harmful language' on social media

A member of the DeKalb Fire Department has apologized after his involvement in a social media exchange on Saturday, June 6.

Firefighter and paramedic Harley Siddall, while off-duty, became involved in a social media exchange in which his passionate defense of police officers overflowed into language that was hurtful, according to City Manager Bill Nicklas.

Nicklas added the language misrepresented the "inclusive and unselfish mission of the DeKalb Fire Department."

Sidall initially made a comment that stated, "Please don't ever call for help and of course I hope you don't need it. [Whether] it's for you, your husband, your kids anything. Please never ask for the assistance of any leo agency in the land."

Following a meeting with Siddall, DeKalb Fire Chief McMaster, and representatives of DeKalb IAFF Local 1236 Monday night, Siddall posted an apology on his personal social media account.

"On the evening of Saturday June 6, I was involved in a social media conversation that has since come to increased public light. I am deeply ashamed of and remorseful for the comments I made. What I had attempted became a very poorly worded attempt to support our local law enforcement officers during these trying times. What was stated was absolutely not a view or stance of the City of DeKalb, DeKalb Fire Department nor the DeKalb Police Department or any other agency. Anybody who knows me understands how much more professional and caring I am than the words I conveyed that evening. As a result of those words that I did indeed post, I’ve cast a larger shadow over the first responders of the DeKalb Fire Department, the DeKalb Police Department and as a whole the entire City of Dekalb Staff. I cannot begin to understand how much I have upset the community as a whole as well as disrupting the view of the first responders in this light, and cannot possibly extend my apologies and remorse enough. I began in the fire service 17 years ago with one intention and that was to help people, ALL PEOPLE, and that has not changed. The words I shared did not emulate that stance or opinion and for that I must again offer my deepest and sincerest apologies to all of the citizens and employees of the City of DeKalb and beyond," the post said.

"Neither the fire administration nor the City Manager nor the DeKalb City Council will tolerate language that suggests any form of discrimination against any individual regardless of their political beliefs, race, ethnic or national origin, gender, age, or sexual orientation. The City of DeKalb is committed to building trust, forbearance, enduring respect and a mutual commitment to justice," Nicklas said.