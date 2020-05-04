DeKalb police want the public's opinions on body cameras

The DeKalb Police Department wants the public's input on body camera systems after officers perform the first pilot test of the devices.

"The online survey is the first step to help us understand our community, its knowledge of body camera systems and public opinion on body camera systems," according to the announcement.

If you live in the city, you can find the online survey here. It will be open for the next couple of months.

The department is still getting officer feedback on the first of three body camera device vendors. Two additional body camera devices from separate vendors will be tested soon.

DeKalb leaders say officers wore body cameras everyday, from the start of March to April 17, to test the capabilities and controls while responding to calls.