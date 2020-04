DeKalb County and the IDPH is reporting the first COVID-19 death in the county Monday.

The IDPH also says the death is a man in his 50s. No further information is being given at this time. This death comes as the sixth death in the region. Previously Carroll Whiteside counties each had one death. Winnebago County now is a three confirmed deaths.

DeKalb County is currently reporting 22 confirmed cases of the virus.